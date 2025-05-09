New Park Construction in Johns Creek: What We Know

A new park is coming to the city of Johns Creek, and it offers a variety of new facilities.

This park, set to be named “The Boardwalk at Town Center,” will have multiple amenities including a trail, seating and overlooks near the pond, a pedestrian tunnel, and an amphitheater. Additionally, the wetlands will be designed to improve the current water and help store stormwater runoff.

It is located between Johns Creek Parkway and East Johns Crossing at 11360 Lakefield Drive, beside City Hall. This 21-acre park has been under construction since August of 2024, renovating the area to improve connectivity between the nature and the town of Johns Creek.

Phase 1 of the transformation is already complete, with a trail from Medlock Bridge to the rest of the park. You can take a stroll along this path to view the pond, public art sculptures, and other greenery.

The rest of the development is still under construction. The pedestrian tunnel suspected to be completed in the fall of 2025 and the amphitheater and pier seating are expected to be done in summer 2026. If you are curious to see the master plans, you can visit the Johns Creek website to access them and view some images.