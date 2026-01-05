The fifth and final season of Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things” showcases several Georgia locations that bring the fictional town of Hawkins to life.

What’s Happening: The popular sci-fi series, which just released its final season, continues its tradition of filming primarily in Georgia.

Jackson, Georgia serves as the main backdrop for the fictional Hawkins, Indiana

Several new locations appear in Season 5, including a custom-built radio station and historic mansions

What’s Important: While the show relies heavily on special effects, many scenes take place in real Georgia communities that fans can visit.

Filming Locations:

Jackson, Georgia stands in for the fictional town of Hawkins. With about 5,000 residents, this small town provides the quintessential small-town American backdrop. The downtown area, local furniture store, and Butts County Probate Court all appear in the series.

Rome, Georgia is home to the Victorian mansion known as the Creel House in the show. Built in 1882, the privately-owned home called Claremont House was used for both interior and exterior filming.

Chattahoochee Hills houses the custom-built WSQK 94.5FM radio station (nicknamed “The Squawk”), which plays a significant role in the final season. The production team constructed this art deco building specifically for the show.

Stone Mountain returns in Season 5, featuring the Turnbow Mansion. This estate provides a contrast to the small-town setting with its grand interiors and extensive grounds.

Brooks, Georgia contributes a working farm that serves as one of the season’s key locations, offering panoramic rural landscapes.

Brookhaven is home to Oglethorpe University, whose castle-like campus appears in storylines involving Dustin’s college experience.

Lavista Park features the Tara Cinema, a vintage single-screen theater used for scenes between characters Lucas and Max.

Norcross is where fans can find Dominick’s Italian restaurant, which appears in the show as “Enzo’s,” a significant location for characters Joyce and Hopper.

By the Numbers: The show has filmed in Georgia since its first season in 2016, contributing to the state’s $4.4 billion film industry.