A social studies teacher at Walton High School has been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, and friends and colleagues have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help his family with costs.

What’s Happening: Josh Williams teaches social studies at Walton High School in Marietta. Friends and colleagues started the campaign to help the Williams family cover medical bills and everyday expenses during his treatment.

What’s Important: Williams plans to keep teaching and has health insurance, but the campaign notes that treatment costs, time away from work, and daily expenses are expected to add up quickly.

How This Affects Real People: In addition to being a teacher, Williams has a family with young children ages 5 and 10.

The Path Forward: The campaign asks for donations, prayers, and shares. Organizers say the goal is to let Lauren focus on caregiving and give Williams the ability to focus on treatment and time with his family.