Listen to this post

A Harris County High School junior is about to share her message with a much larger audience.

Addison “Addie” White has been selected as a featured presenter for TEDx Columbus State. According to the Harris County School District, she is the only teenager chosen to speak at this year’s event.

White will deliver her talk Thursday evening, January 15. Her presentation, titled “Leading Through the Fourth Quarter,” focuses on perseverance and leadership when the pressure is on.

The topic is fitting for someone who lives those principles daily.

White currently serves as the 2025 Georgia Technology Student Association State Treasurer. In that role, she helps lead more than 21,000 association members across the state. She works with other state officers to support career and technical education and student leadership development.

But White’s leadership extends beyond the classroom.

For the past two seasons, she has served as the drone pilot for the Harris County football program. She has even lettered in football for her work. On game nights, White films each contest from the press box. During the week, she operates drones at practice to help with player development and team strategy.

The combination of state-level leadership and hands-on technical work makes White’s selection as a TEDx speaker particularly meaningful. She brings a perspective that bridges technology, athletics, and student leadership.

According to the school district, White’s accomplishments reflect both her individual dedication and the strength of student leadership at Harris County High School. The district says it is proud to celebrate what she has achieved and the example she sets for students across Georgia.

White’s presentation will take place Thursday evening at TEDx Columbus State.