Jones County honors a familiar face this month for his steady hand in the community.

The Sheriff’s Office has named Anand “Andy” Patel its August Citizen of the Month, crediting the local business owner for his roots in service and community spirit. The recognition was announced Tuesday morning by the agency.

Patel came to the United States in 1998, moved to Gray in 2002 and became a U.S. citizen in 2006, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Since then, he’s become a go-to name in town as the owner of Handy Andy and Jimmy Coin Laundry.

His family is part of daily life here, too. His wife works in the Jones County School System, the agency said.

Patel calls Gray “nice and quiet, no crime” — a place he’s proud to call home for the long haul.