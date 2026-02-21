Listen to this post

The Hahira Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Caleb Abney was killed in the line of duty early Thursday morning, according to a statement from the department.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating Officer Abney’s death. The Hahira Police Department has not released details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials described Abney as someone who served the community with honor, courage and dedication.

News of the officer’s death has prompted an outpouring of support from the community and fellow first responders across the region.

The Hahira Police Department is asking the public to keep Officer Abney’s family, friends and law enforcement colleagues in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days.

The investigation into Officer Abney’s death remains ongoing.