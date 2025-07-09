A Savannah College of Art and Design student died when floodwaters swept her and three friends away during their July 4th weekend trip to Hunt, Texas.

What Happened: Joyce Badon, 21, was staying with friends at a riverside home when flash floods hit early Friday morning.

• The architecture senior from Beaumont managed to call the property owner before losing contact

• Her parents found her body Monday after three days of searching through debris

The Search: Her father discovered another flood victim while looking for his daughter among the wreckage.

• The family used social media to coordinate search efforts and ask for community prayers

• SCAD officials say they’re providing grief counseling for students affected by the loss

Why It Matters: Families across Texas continue searching for missing loved ones as the death toll from weekend flooding climbs past 115 people, with more than 160 still unaccounted for.

Piecing It Together: The group couldn’t reach safety when waters rose faster than expected at their hillside location near the Guadalupe River.

• Their cars washed away in the initial surge

• The house’s attic became unreachable as floodwaters climbed.