Forsyth County is grieving the sudden death of Tax Commissioner Matthew Ledbetter, who died Saturday at his home. He was 59.

Ledbetter had served as the county’s tax commissioner since January 1, 2005, making him one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Forsyth County history. He was in his sixth term at the time of his death, having won re-election in 2024. That term was set to run through December 31, 2028.

A Forsyth County native, Ledbetter graduated from Forsyth Central High School before earning a degree from the University of Georgia.

A legacy of service

Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John said the news came as a shock to the county.

“Matthew’s warmth, wit and gregarious personality will be missed by those of us who knew him personally, but the Forsyth County community lost a dedicated servant, leader, friend and advocate,” John said. “Under Matthew’s leadership, the Tax Commissioner’s office was modernized, and residents consistently praised the service they received.”

County Manager David McKee said Ledbetter’s impact will be felt for years to come.

“He took his duties and responsibilities very seriously as he helped to establish, in several ways, what our community is today and what it stands to achieve in the future,” McKee said. “Matthew had a big presence, and he would take time to ensure our residents received the best possible customer service.”

Friends and colleagues remember the man

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman, who served alongside Ledbetter as a fellow constitutional officer, called him a friend as much as a colleague.

“His service to Forsyth was exceptional and his legacy of customer service at the Tax Commissioner’s Office is legendary,” Freeman said.

City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow described Ledbetter as one of his closest friends.

“Matthew never met a stranger, loved his family and friends, was always going wide open and transformed the Tax Commissioner’s office into a well-oiled machine,” Brumbalow said.

Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mitch Young said the community lost more than a public servant.

“Matthew Ledbetter was a fantastic human being,” Young said. “A great family man and public servant, he was a strong supporter and friend of Forsyth County Schools.”

Ledbetter is survived by his wife and sons. Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Monday.