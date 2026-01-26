Listen to this post

Michael F. Adams, who transformed the University of Georgia into one of the nation’s premier public research institutions during his 16-year tenure as president, died Sunday following a brief illness. He was 77.

Adams, who served as UGA’s 21st president from 1997 to 2013, is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn Ethridge Adams, sons David Adams and Taylor Adams, and three granddaughters.

Current UGA President Jere W. Morehead expressed condolences on behalf of the university community.

“When Dr. Adams became president, he outlined an ambitious vision for the future of our great institution, and during his 16-year tenure, he implemented that vision and elevated the national reputation of UGA in so many positive ways,” Morehead said.

Under Adams’ leadership, UGA grew from a regional university into a nationally recognized research powerhouse. The numbers tell part of the story: enrollment increased from 29,673 students in 1997 to 35,000 by 2012. Federal research expenditures nearly tripled. The university added 127 endowed professorships and 14 Georgia Research Alliance eminent scholars.

Adams’ presidency saw the creation of five new academic units: the School of Public and International Affairs, the College of Environment and Design, the College of Public Health, the Odum School of Ecology, and the College of Engineering. The Medical Partnership with Augusta University laid groundwork for UGA’s new School of Medicine.

The university’s physical transformation matched its academic growth. More than $1 billion in construction and renovation projects reshaped campus during Adams’ tenure, including the East Campus Village, the Zell B. Miller Learning Center, the Paul D. Coverdell Center for Biomedical and Health Sciences, and the expanded Georgia Museum of Art.

Private giving doubled under Adams’ watch, while UGA’s endowment grew from $249.4 million in 1997 to $745.8 million in 2011. His signature appears on approximately 110,000 degrees—nearly half of all UGA living alumni.

Meg Amstutz, dean of the Morehead Honors College and former chief of staff to Adams, said the president understood the connection between the university’s strength and Georgia’s future.

“President Adams truly believed in the transformational power of higher education, and he envisioned and launched bold new programs and initiatives to help students achieve their dreams,” Amstutz said. “He clearly understood that the future health of the state was tied to the strength of its flagship university.”

Adams’ work earned recognition from more than 50 higher education organizations. He received the Knight Foundation Award for Presidential Leadership, the Pioneer Award for Leadership in Civil Rights, and the James T. Rogers Award. He held leadership positions with the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, the American Council on Education, and the NCAA’s Executive Committee.

Before coming to UGA, Adams served as president of Centre College from 1989 to 1997. Earlier in his career, he worked as chief of staff to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Howard Baker and as an aide to Tennessee Governor Lamar Alexander. After leaving UGA, Adams served as chancellor of Pepperdine University.

Adams earned his bachelor’s degree from David Lipscomb College and his master’s and doctorate from Ohio State University.