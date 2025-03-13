Cumming Employee Who Died in Parking Lot Accident Was 44-Year-Old Crystal Sawyer

The City of Cumming has released the name of the employee who was killed in a tragic accident earlier this week.

City Administrator Phil Higgins confirmed Wednesday that 44-year-old Crystal Sawyer, an Inventory Clerk in the city’s Utilities Distribution and Collection Division, died after being struck by a truck in a city parking lot.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. Monday at the Utilities Division headquarters on Dahlonega Highway. Sawyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials withheld her name until the city could notify her family and allow them time to grieve.

Sawyer joined the city’s staff in September 2020, first working in the Utilities Billing Division at City Hall. She transferred to her role in the Distribution and Collection Division last June.

“Crystal was a treasured City of Cumming employee with a bubbly, outgoing personality who made everyone she encountered feel welcome,” Higgins said. “She also had a very fun sense of humor and kept her co-workers laughing. She was a hard worker who was loved by all her supervisors and co-workers.”

Funeral arrangements are being handled by McDonald & Son Funeral Home in Cumming. Sawyer’s obituary can be found at mcdonaldandson.com.

In honor of her memory, flags at all City of Cumming facilities will be flown at half-staff from end-of-day Friday, March 14, through end-of-day Friday, March 21.