Georgia families betting on peaceful turkey dinners might want to check the spread—the state’s survival odds sit at a shaky 54%.

What’s Happening: Georgia lands squarely in the middle of the pack for Thanksgiving survival, with families facing basically 50-50 chances of making it through dinner without drama.

The state’s mix of old South traditions and new South politics creates perfect storm conditions when the sweet potato casserole hits the table.

What’s Important: With football rivalries, political splits, and family tensions all cooking at once, Georgia households need more than good gravy to keep the peace.

Between the Lines: The numbers show Georgia families search for “family therapy” and “avoid politics” more than most states, while alcohol consumption stays moderate—suggesting folks know trouble’s coming but aren’t drowning it out.

The Big Picture: Georgia mirrors the national mood: not the worst place to spend Thanksgiving, but far from the best. States with clear political majorities cruise through dinner at 80-plus percent survival rates. Meanwhile, purple states like Georgia sit at the kids’ table of probability, where anything can happen between blessing and pie.

Catch Up Quick: The data comes from tracking nine different trouble indicators including divorce rates, drinking habits, therapy searches, and how many rival football teams share the same state.

The Sources: Action Network’s Thanksgiving Survival Index 2025