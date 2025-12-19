Georgians say some towns do not just celebrate Christmas, they look like they belong on screen.

A new survey found Blue Ridge, Helen, and Madison are the Georgia towns people most believe deserve their own Hallmark Christmas movie.

What’s Happening: People across the country were asked which real towns feel most deserving of a Hallmark Christmas movie setting. Georgians pointed to three familiar holiday favorites.

What’s Important: Blue Ridge claimed the top spot in Georgia, with Helen and Madison close behind. All three are known for festive streets and classic small-town settings.

How This Affects Real People: Lists like this can shape where families travel, shop, and spend time during the Christmas season.

Georgia’s Top Picks: Blue Ridge ranked No. 1, and was praised for its mountain views and winter feel. Helen ranked second, is known for its Alpine-style village and holiday events. Madison ranked third, and is recognized for its historic homes and glowing town square.

The Big Picture: The survey was conducted by travel company Exoticca, which says people associate small towns with comfort and tradition during the holidays.

What Else Ranked Nationally: Other towns recognized nationwide include Frankenmuth, Michigan; St. Augustine, Florida; Cape May, New Jersey; Leavenworth, Washington; Bar Harbor, Maine; Lake Placid, New York; and Estes Park, Colorado.