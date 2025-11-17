One Georgia ZIP code landed on a national list of America’s most in-demand places to live.

What’s Happening: ZIP code 30346 in northern Atlanta ranked ninth in the nation for moves per capita in October, according to MovingPlace’s analysis of nearly 1 million moves across the country.

The area saw 9.5 new residents for every 1,000 current residents. Texas dominated the rankings with three ZIP codes in the top 10.

What’s Important: The 30346 ZIP code covers Perimeter Center, the busy commercial district near I-285 and Ga. 400. The area includes parts of Atlanta, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs.

Young professionals are moving there for short commutes to major employers like UPS, Cox Enterprises, and AT&T. Three major hospitals also sit in the district.

Why It Matters: Average rent in the ZIP code runs about $1,982 per month. About 91% of residents rent rather than own homes. Most housing consists of large apartment buildings.

The MARTA Dunwoody station connects residents to downtown Atlanta in about 15 minutes. Perimeter Mall and dozens of restaurants sit within walking distance of most apartments.

The Bigger Picture: Texas took the top spot nationally. Dale, Texas saw 15.2 moves per capita. Port Saint Lucie, Florida came in second with 14 moves per capita.

The data shows Americans keep moving to Sunbelt states. Areas with lower housing costs near major cities saw the biggest gains.

The Sources: MovingPlace.