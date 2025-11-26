Why It Matters: A new data-driven study from PrivacyJournal ranked the world’s best Christmas tour destinations for 2025, analyzing tour availability, pricing, language accessibility and accommodation costs across more than 50 cities. Savannah came in at number 17, making it one of just four North American cities to crack the top 25—and the only spot in Georgia to earn the distinction.

What’s Happening: The ranking examined four factors: the number of available Christmas tours, median tour price per hour, average number of languages offered and average hotel rates per night in December. Savannah scored high enough to beat out major international destinations including Vienna, Tokyo and Paris.

The Hostess City placed 17th overall with 17 Christmas tours available, a median price of around $12 per hour, tours offered in 30 languages on average, and December accommodation averaging $180 per night. That $180 nightly rate makes Savannah more affordable than most of its competitors—London runs $274, Prague hits $277 and Rome reaches a staggering $331.

London secured the top position despite higher accommodation costs, with Amsterdam taking second and Nuremberg, Germany claiming third. Nine of the top ten destinations are European, making Savannah’s inclusion all the more notable.

Between the Lines: But price isn’t the only area where Savannah is competitive. The city’s 30-language average for tour offerings outpaced nearly every destination in the study, including top-ranked London which averaged 26 languages. Quebec City, the only other North American destination in the top ten at number eight, averaged just 17 languages.

The 17 available Christmas tours put Savannah in the same range as cities like Colmar, France and Dresden, Germany—places with centuries-old Christmas market traditions. Savannah’s tours include the Holiday Sights and Festive Nights trolley tour, the Savannah Christmas Market at Plant Riverside District, and specialty experiences at historic sites like the American Prohibition Museum.

The Big Picture: The study excluded destinations with no Christmas tours or just one tour, leaving 33 cities in the final ranking. Savannah beat out heavy hitters including Paris (25th), Vienna (20th) and Tokyo (21st). The only other U.S. cities to make the list were New York (14th) and Branson, Missouri (16th).

The Sources: PrivacyJournal, Tripadvisor, Kayak