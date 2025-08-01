Georgia has earned an unwanted distinction as the state with the highest rate of workplace racial discrimination complaints in America, according to new federal data.

🔎 Behind The Data: The study by HR platform Techr analyzed Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints and Bureau of Labor Statistics workforce data to calculate discrimination rates across all 50 states.

📊 By The Numbers: Georgia recorded 52 discrimination cases per 100,000 workers in 2024, earning a perfect 100/100 discrimination score in the analysis. The state logged 336 color-based discrimination complaints and 2,260 race-based complaints among its nearly 5 million workers.

🔍 Why It Matters: For Georgia workers, especially people of color, this troubling ranking reveals persistent workplace inequality that affects career opportunities, income potential, and daily work experiences across the state.

💼 What They’re Saying: “According to the study, Georgia shows most concerning patterns of workplace racial discrimination based on EEOC complaint data,” a Techr spokesperson noted.

🌟 The Big Picture: The findings suggest Georgia employers may need to reevaluate their workplace cultures and anti-discrimination practices. For workers experiencing discrimination, the data confirms their experiences aren’t isolated incidents but part of a statewide pattern that demands attention.

The Sources: Equal Employment Opportunity Commission data, Bureau of Labor Statistics workforce figures, and analysis by Techr, an online HR platform.

