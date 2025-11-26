Georgia has become the number one place Americans want to spend their holidays, with the Atlanta metro area drawing more road-tripping families than any other destination in the country.

What’s Happening: The Atlanta–Sandy Springs–Alpharetta metro area ranks as the top metro area people are driving to this holiday season, beating out major cities like New York, Charlotte, Dallas, and Philadelphia.

What’s Important: Georgia is also the third most common starting point for holiday road trips, meaning families are both leaving from and flocking to the state in record numbers.

Why It Matters: This surge comes as nearly 3 in 4 American families choose to drive instead of fly for the holidays. Rising flight costs and airport delays are pushing more people onto Georgia’s highways, with 52% planning to drive for Christmas and 44% for Thanksgiving.

Between the Lines: Cost drives the decision for 65% of families choosing road trips over air travel. With Atlanta serving as both a major origin city and the top destination, Georgia’s roads and rest stops will see heavy traffic throughout the holiday season.

