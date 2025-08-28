Georgians are helping drive the nation’s artificial intelligence boom, ranking in the top 10 for interest in ChatGPT and AI.

What’s Happening: A new study from Lightyear reviewed Google search trends to measure how much residents in each state are engaging with artificial intelligence. The report scored states on interest in ChatGPT, overall AI learning, and the environmental cost of powering data centers.

Georgia landed ninth in the nation with an AI Interest Index of 0.495. But the state stands out for one key measure: ChatGPT searches. Georgia scored a 95 out of 100, putting it behind only Washington D.C. and California.

Between the Lines:

While Georgians are eager to explore what ChatGPT can do, their curiosity about the bigger picture lags:

Interest in AI’s environmental impact and broader learning trails states like New York and Massachusetts.

Georgia’s overall ranking slipped because those scores were low compared with its ChatGPT score.

Catch Up Quick: The top states for AI engagement include New York, Washington D.C., and California. New Yorkers lead in overall AI learning, while Massachusetts dominates searches about AI’s energy consumption. Georgia’s strength is clear — residents are some of the most eager in the nation to test-drive ChatGPT.

The Ripple Effect: Strong local interest could mean:

More schools and workplaces weaving AI tools into daily use

Rising demand for training programs to keep up with technology shifts

A possible disconnect if awareness about AI’s environmental footprint doesn’t catch up to usage