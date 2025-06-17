More than half of Georgia residents admit they would investigate their partner’s suspicious behavior. A new survey reveals which states are most likely to snoop and why Americans are crossing privacy boundaries in relationships.

🔍 Why It Matters: Rising infidelity rates and relationship surveillance show trust issues are becoming a national problem. Understanding these patterns helps couples recognize warning signs before relationships break down.

📱 What’s Happening: Georgia leads the nation with 58% of residents saying they would investigate a suspicious partner. Alabama follows at 54% and Washington at 53%.

In Georgia, spending more time away from home and getting defensive when questioned are the biggest red flags. Two-thirds of Georgians say these behaviors would prompt them to snoop.

🔎 The Numbers Tell A Story: Women are slightly more likely than men to investigate suspicious behavior at 48% versus 47%. People aged 35 to 44 are most likely to snoop at 58%. Those 65 and older are most trusting with only 36% saying they would investigate.

One in five Americans admit to reading their partner’s texts or emails without permission. Another 17% have checked unlocked phones or social media activity.

📊 Between The Lines: The survey found 57% of Americans would investigate if their partner spent unexplained time away from home. Unexplained charges on joint accounts and defensive behavior also trigger suspicion for 56% of respondents.

Only 39% would investigate if their partner liked photos of attractive people on social media. Less than half care about secretive screen behavior.

🏆 Most Trustworthy States: South Carolina residents are least likely to snoop at just 35%. Michigan follows at 34% and New Jersey at 31%. These states show different attitudes about privacy and trust in relationships.

