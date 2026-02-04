Listen to this post

WalletHub ranked Atlanta fourth on its list of best places for Valentine’s Day 2026.

What’s Happening: WalletHub released a report looking at 100 of the largest U.S. cities for Valentine’s Day. Atlanta came in fourth. San Francisco took first place, San Diego second, and Las Vegas third.

What’s Important: The company used 25 measures to score cities. These included how many florists are in each city, what the weather looks like, and what a three-course dinner for two costs.

How This Affects Real People: The ranking gives people planning Valentine’s Day in Atlanta or thinking about traveling some information to work with.

What We Know: WalletHub also put out a survey it says represents the country. The survey found 2 in 5 people say Valentine’s Day activities cost too much this year. It found 82% of Americans think Valentine’s Day is a trick to get people to spend more money. Nearly 2 in 5 people set a budget for Valentine’s Day. A third of Americans say their relationship puts stress on their money.

By the Numbers:

• Total Valentine’s Day spending expected for 2026: $29.1 billion

• Average spending per person celebrating: $199.78

• Men will spend almost twice what women spend on average

• Americans will spend $7 billion on jewelry

• Americans will spend $6.3 billion on going out for the evening

The Survey: The survey found 7 in 10 people think lying about money can be worse than cheating. Nearly half of people say they wouldn’t marry someone with bad money habits, a bad WalletScore, or a bad credit score.

Six in 10 marriages start online. Online dating use goes up 33% across the U.S. between February 1 and February 14. The global dating services market is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2029.