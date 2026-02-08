Listen to this post

Georgia’s most-searched Super Bowl snack is buffalo chicken dip, and its top healthy pick is pico de gallo, according to a study from Coffeeness that looked at Google search data across all 50 states.

What’s happening: Coffeeness analyzed Google search data from December 2024 through March 2025 to find the most popular Super Bowl snack searches in every state and Washington, D.C. In Georgia, buffalo chicken dip came out on top among popular snacks. Pico de gallo led among healthy options. Across the country, buffalo chicken dip ranked first in 31 states. Hard-boiled eggs were the top healthy search in 27 states.

What’s important: Chocolate chip cookies led in eight states, mostly in the Northwest and Mountain regions. Quesadillas came in first in six states, with strong interest in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Nevada. Some states had standout picks. Arkansas and Kansas searched most for crab rangoon. Rhode Island favored pigs in a blanket. Colorado searched most for garlic knots. Washington, D.C., leaned toward buffalo wings. Utah showed equal interest in seven-layer dip and deviled eggs. On the healthy side, pico de gallo ranked first in 14 states. Pistachios led in five, including California and Texas. Cowboy caviar, a bean and vegetable salad, topped the healthy list in four states. Baba ganoush led in Washington, D.C.

By the numbers:

Buffalo chicken dip: top popular snack in 31 states

Hard-boiled eggs: top healthy snack in 27 states

Pico de gallo: top healthy snack in 14 states

Chocolate chip cookies: top popular snack in 8 states

Quesadillas: top popular snack in 6 states

Pistachios: top healthy snack in 5 states

Cowboy caviar: top healthy snack in 4 states

The process: The study used Google Ads Keyword Planner data and sorted snacks by nutritional profile. The results show what people searched for, not what they actually ate, according to the study’s methodology section. When two snacks had the same search volume in a state, both were listed.