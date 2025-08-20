It’s late August, which means Georgia’s leaves are still green, the air is still sticky, and—naturally—pumpkin spice is already back. Dunkin’ flipped the fall switch today, rolling out its seasonal slate nationwide, including Georgia shops, and adding a few sugary stunts to keep your morning moving.

A Sip Of Saturday Morning

The headliner isn’t pumpkin; it’s the all-new Cereal N’ Milk Latte—espresso blended with cereal milk for that bottom-of-the-bowl sweetness without the spoon. Dunkin’ says the cereal milk is made with real cereal to capture a marshmallow-cereal flavor, served hot or iced. As the chain’s vice president of menu innovation Anthony Epter put it, “This latte is all about nostalgia.The idea came from the best part of eating cereal, that last bit of milk. We all remember finishing a bowl just to enjoy those final, sweet sips, which inspired our new Cereal N’ Milk Latte… Just like the Dunkalatte, it gives the classic latte a fun new twist.”

Sabrina, Seltzer, And Sweet Foam

Also back: two-time GRAMMY Award-winner Sabrina Carpenter and her Daydream Refreshers. Mixed Berry joins Mango and Strawberry, all crafted with oatmilk and topped with cold foam. Through the app, fans can mix their own Refresher base—green tea, black tea, lemonade, sparkling water, water, or oatmilk—and tweak flavors and sweetness. That customization note, and the celebrity tie-in, come from Dunkin’.

Pumpkin, Predictably

Now to the main character. Dunkin’ says the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte returns—hot or iced—with pumpkin, vanilla, and warm spices, then whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a cinnamon-sugar dusting. Pumpkin swirl is back, too, for hot or iced coffee, Cold Brew, or espresso drinks.

New to the lineup: the Iced Pumpkin Loaf, described as a pumpkin-and-vanilla pound cake with cream cheese icing, individually wrapped for grab-and-go. Returning pumpkin bakery items include the Pumpkin Cake Donut and Pumpkin MUNCHKINS donut hole treats. All items and descriptions are from Dunkin’s announcement.

Savory Sides, Sweet Support

Beyond pumpkin, Dunkin’ is adding:

Kreme Delight Donut: a yeast shell with vanilla flavored buttercreme, chocolate icing, and a buttercreme rosette.

Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns: crispy hash browns drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with crumbled bacon.

Maple Sugar Bacon: back in the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, Snackin’ Bacon, and Wake-Up Wrap.

Those join seasonal standbys like the Chipotle Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap, Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer, and Braided Apple Pie. All item details come from Dunkin’.

Deals Doing The Heavy Lifting

Because fall flavors taste better at a discount, the $6 Meal Deal returns: a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich, crispy hash browns, and a medium hot (14 oz.) or iced coffee (24 oz.) for $6. Dunkin’ flags the fine print—no espresso or cold brew, no seasoned bacon or loaded hash browns, price and participation vary, limited time, and no stacking offers.

Rewards members get additional limited-time offers, per Dunkin’:

Through Aug. 31: $2 10-count MUNCHKINS with beverage purchase

Aug. 25–Oct. 27: 100 bonus points for ordering ahead on Mondays

Sept. 1–15: $1 Braided Apple Pie with beverage purchase

Sept. 16–30: $2 Chipotle Hash-Brown Wake-Up Wrap with beverage purchase

Enrollment is free via the Dunkin’ app or dunkinrewards.com. Terms and exclusions apply.