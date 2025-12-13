A new, family-friendly burger restaurant is coming to downtown Canton. Bully Run, a smashburger concept from the owners of POPS Canton, plans to open at The Mill on Etowah in early 2026.

What’s Happening: Bully Run will open in the former Community Burger space at The Mill on Etowah, a historic mixed-use development along the Etowah River in downtown Canton. The restaurant is owned by Andy and Amber Palermo, who also own POPS Canton, and it will focus on smash burgers and comfort food in a casual setting.

What’s Important: The concept is planned as a family-friendly, neighborhood restaurant with outdoor seating that is also described as dog-friendly. The menu is intended to appeal to guests of all ages.

The Details: Bully Run Burgers will serve smash burgers, grilled cheese dogs, gourmet chicken strips, and other “elevated classics,” according to the announcement.

What They’re Saying: “Our family has been so blessed with the support from our friends and neighbors in Canton and beyond,” operator Andy Palermo said. “We are excited to announce the opening of a brand new smash-burger concept at The Mill on Etowah! We look forward to sharing this family-friendly, neighborhood, dog-friendly concept with all of you who have grown to be such an amazing part of our lives.”

Background: Andy and Amber Palermo have more than 30 years of combined restaurant experience. Andy Palermo previously served as vice president of operations for Rocket Farm Restaurants in Atlanta, where he worked on guest service and new restaurant openings.

About The Mill: The Mill on Etowah is a 250,000-square-foot historic mixed-use development in downtown Canton on the Etowah River. The property operated as a cotton mill from 1901 until the 1980s, and developers purchased it in 2018 and redeveloped it into a hub for dining, retail, entertainment, and community gatherings.

What’s Next: Bully Run is listed as opening in early 2026 at 225 Reformation Parkway, Suite 300 in Canton.