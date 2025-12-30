A Marietta cafe received a failing score on its most recent health inspection due to food safety violations.

What’s Happening: Hoboken Cafe on Whitlock Avenue scored 69 on its December 18 routine health inspection. The inspector found multiple critical violations:

Raw meat stored above ready-to-eat foods

Improper reheating procedures for hot foods

Multiple cold foods held at unsafe temperatures

Improper cooling methods for hot foods

Sanitizer solution at twice the proper concentration

What’s Important: The inspector noted all violations were corrected during the inspection. Food items were either properly relocated, reheated to safe temperatures, discarded, or placed in proper cooling environments.

Catch Up Quick: In Georgia, restaurants scoring below 70 receive an unsatisfactory grade. Follow-up inspections are typically conducted within 10 days of a failing score.

🍽️ HOBOKEN CAFE

Health Inspection Report

📍 688 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE A

MARIETTA, GA 30064-3169

📞 Phone: (702) 501-3901

🏛️ Permit #: FSP-033-000930 (Food Service)

ℹ️ Info Line: (770) 435-7815

📋 Inspection Summary

Score: 69 🔴

Date: December 18, 2025

Inspector: Megan Fernandez

Type: Routine Inspection

⚠️ Violations Found

1. Food Separation & Protection

🔴 9 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site

Issue: Raw bacon stored above butter and ready-to-eat foods. Raw sausage links stored above deli meats and cheeses in cooler. Fix: Raw meats relocated to bottom shelf to prevent cross-contamination.

2. Improper Reheating Procedures

🔴 9 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site

Issue: Fried chicken reheated to only 150°F (should be 165°F minimum) before being used on sandwich. Fix: Food reheated to proper temperature of 193°F.

3. Cold Holding Temperature Violations

🔴 9 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site

Issue: Multiple items holding above 41°F including: Sliced white cheese

Mixed greens

Breaded chicken

Cold cut deli meats

Hot dogs

Potato salad Fix: Items discarded or placed on ice to reach proper temperature.

4. Improper Cooling Time & Temperature

🔴 9 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site

Issue: Breaded chicken cooling too slowly on counter

Cold cuts tightly wrapped, slowing cooling process

Marinara sauces not cooling within required timeframe Fix: Breaded chicken discarded, cold cuts moved to rapid cooling, sauces placed in ice baths.

5. Chemical Sanitizer Concentration

🟡 4 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site

Issue: Sanitizer buckets at 200ppm chlorine (too strong – should be 100ppm). Fix: All sanitizer buckets remade to proper 100ppm concentration.

✅ Good News

All violations were corrected during the inspection!

The establishment took immediate action to address all issues identified by the inspector.

📌 Note: A score below 70 typically indicates significant food safety concerns that require immediate attention. Follow-up inspections may be scheduled to ensure continued compliance.