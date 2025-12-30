News Graphic

A Marietta cafe received a failing score on its most recent health inspection due to food safety violations.

What’s Happening: Hoboken Cafe on Whitlock Avenue scored 69 on its December 18 routine health inspection. The inspector found multiple critical violations:

  • Raw meat stored above ready-to-eat foods
  • Improper reheating procedures for hot foods
  • Multiple cold foods held at unsafe temperatures
  • Improper cooling methods for hot foods
  • Sanitizer solution at twice the proper concentration

What’s Important: The inspector noted all violations were corrected during the inspection. Food items were either properly relocated, reheated to safe temperatures, discarded, or placed in proper cooling environments.

Catch Up Quick: In Georgia, restaurants scoring below 70 receive an unsatisfactory grade. Follow-up inspections are typically conducted within 10 days of a failing score.

🍽️ HOBOKEN CAFE

Health Inspection Report

📍 688 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE A
MARIETTA, GA 30064-3169

📞 Phone: (702) 501-3901
🏛️ Permit #: FSP-033-000930 (Food Service)
ℹ️ Info Line: (770) 435-7815

📋 Inspection Summary

Score: 69 🔴

Date: December 18, 2025
Inspector: Megan Fernandez
Type: Routine Inspection

⚠️ Violations Found

1. Food Separation & Protection

🔴 9 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site

Issue: Raw bacon stored above butter and ready-to-eat foods. Raw sausage links stored above deli meats and cheeses in cooler.

Fix: Raw meats relocated to bottom shelf to prevent cross-contamination.

2. Improper Reheating Procedures

🔴 9 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site

Issue: Fried chicken reheated to only 150°F (should be 165°F minimum) before being used on sandwich.

Fix: Food reheated to proper temperature of 193°F.

3. Cold Holding Temperature Violations

🔴 9 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site

Issue: Multiple items holding above 41°F including:

  • Sliced white cheese
  • Mixed greens
  • Breaded chicken
  • Cold cut deli meats
  • Hot dogs
  • Potato salad

Fix: Items discarded or placed on ice to reach proper temperature.

4. Improper Cooling Time & Temperature

🔴 9 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site

Issue:

  • Breaded chicken cooling too slowly on counter
  • Cold cuts tightly wrapped, slowing cooling process
  • Marinara sauces not cooling within required timeframe

Fix: Breaded chicken discarded, cold cuts moved to rapid cooling, sauces placed in ice baths.

5. Chemical Sanitizer Concentration

🟡 4 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site

Issue: Sanitizer buckets at 200ppm chlorine (too strong – should be 100ppm).

Fix: All sanitizer buckets remade to proper 100ppm concentration.

✅ Good News

All violations were corrected during the inspection!

The establishment took immediate action to address all issues identified by the inspector.

📌 Note: A score below 70 typically indicates significant food safety concerns that require immediate attention. Follow-up inspections may be scheduled to ensure continued compliance.