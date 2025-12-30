A Marietta cafe received a failing score on its most recent health inspection due to food safety violations.
What’s Happening: Hoboken Cafe on Whitlock Avenue scored 69 on its December 18 routine health inspection. The inspector found multiple critical violations:
- Raw meat stored above ready-to-eat foods
- Improper reheating procedures for hot foods
- Multiple cold foods held at unsafe temperatures
- Improper cooling methods for hot foods
- Sanitizer solution at twice the proper concentration
What’s Important: The inspector noted all violations were corrected during the inspection. Food items were either properly relocated, reheated to safe temperatures, discarded, or placed in proper cooling environments.
Catch Up Quick: In Georgia, restaurants scoring below 70 receive an unsatisfactory grade. Follow-up inspections are typically conducted within 10 days of a failing score.
🍽️ HOBOKEN CAFE
Health Inspection Report
📍 688 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE A
MARIETTA, GA 30064-3169
📞 Phone: (702) 501-3901
🏛️ Permit #: FSP-033-000930 (Food Service)
ℹ️ Info Line: (770) 435-7815
📋 Inspection Summary
Score: 69 🔴
Date: December 18, 2025
Inspector: Megan Fernandez
Type: Routine Inspection
⚠️ Violations Found
1. Food Separation & Protection
🔴 9 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site
Issue: Raw bacon stored above butter and ready-to-eat foods. Raw sausage links stored above deli meats and cheeses in cooler.
Fix: Raw meats relocated to bottom shelf to prevent cross-contamination.
2. Improper Reheating Procedures
🔴 9 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site
Issue: Fried chicken reheated to only 150°F (should be 165°F minimum) before being used on sandwich.
Fix: Food reheated to proper temperature of 193°F.
3. Cold Holding Temperature Violations
🔴 9 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site
Issue: Multiple items holding above 41°F including:
- Sliced white cheese
- Mixed greens
- Breaded chicken
- Cold cut deli meats
- Hot dogs
- Potato salad
Fix: Items discarded or placed on ice to reach proper temperature.
4. Improper Cooling Time & Temperature
🔴 9 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site
Issue:
- Breaded chicken cooling too slowly on counter
- Cold cuts tightly wrapped, slowing cooling process
- Marinara sauces not cooling within required timeframe
Fix: Breaded chicken discarded, cold cuts moved to rapid cooling, sauces placed in ice baths.
5. Chemical Sanitizer Concentration
🟡 4 Points Deducted | ✅ Corrected On-Site
Issue: Sanitizer buckets at 200ppm chlorine (too strong – should be 100ppm).
Fix: All sanitizer buckets remade to proper 100ppm concentration.
✅ Good News
All violations were corrected during the inspection!
The establishment took immediate action to address all issues identified by the inspector.
📌 Note: A score below 70 typically indicates significant food safety concerns that require immediate attention. Follow-up inspections may be scheduled to ensure continued compliance.