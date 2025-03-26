Marietta Mexican Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

Health inspectors uncovered serious food safety violations at Mami Taco, located at 800 Whitlock Ave in Marietta, during a routine inspection on March 24. The restaurant received a failing score of 65, with multiple critical violations related to food handling, temperature control, and sanitization procedures.

Inspectors observed employees eating in the main kitchen’s food preparation area, blocking access to a hand sink. Raw eggs were stored above uncovered cooked spaghetti and cheese dip, while raw pork was positioned above containers of raw fish in the walk-in cooler, creating cross-contamination risks.

Both the main kitchen and bar dishwashers tested at 0 parts per million (ppm) chlorine, meaning dishes were being washed without proper sanitization. A three-compartment sink being actively used also tested at 0 ppm quaternary ammonium compound (QAC), well below the required 200-400 ppm concentration.

Perhaps most concerning, chicken wings were being improperly reheated. When checked by the health inspector at 1:17 p.m., wings that a food prep worker claimed were “done reheating” measured just 101°F, far below the required 165°F needed to kill harmful bacteria.

The under-grill cooler failed to maintain the required 41°F temperature for several time/temperature control for safety (TCS) foods.

What We Don’t Know: The inspection report doesn’t detail how long these violations may have been occurring. We don’t know if any customers reported illness after eating at the establishment or if the restaurant has addressed all violations since the inspection.

By The Numbers:

Inspection score: 65/100

Critical violations: 5

Required sanitizer concentration: 200-400 ppm QAC

Actual sanitizer concentration: 0 ppm

Required reheating temperature: 165°F

Actual chicken wing temperature: 101°F

Required cold holding temperature: 41°F or below

In Context: The Georgia Department of Public Health considers scores below 70 as unsatisfactory. Restaurants scoring below this threshold typically require follow-up inspections to ensure violations are corrected. Cross-contamination between raw and ready-to-eat foods, improper reheating, and inadequate sanitization are among the most common causes of foodborne illness in restaurant settings.

Take Action: Consumers can check restaurant inspection scores before dining by visiting the Georgia Department of Public Health website or calling (770) 435-7815. Anyone who experiences symptoms of foodborne illness after eating at a restaurant should seek medical attention and report the incident to the local health department.

Mami Taco Restaurant Information

Business Details Information Name MAMI TACO Address 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 207<br>MARIETTA, GA 30064-4667 Phone Number (678) 247-1121 Permit Type Food Service Permit Number FSP-033-005167 For More Information (770) 435-7815

Latest Inspection

Inspection Details Information Date March 24, 2025 Purpose Routine Score 65 Inspector MEGAN FERNANDEZ

