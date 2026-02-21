Listen to this post

A popular burger spot in Marietta is facing serious health violations after failing a routine inspection Monday.

Moxie Burger, at 2421 Shallowford Road, received a score of 51 out of 100 during a Feb. 16 inspection, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Any score below 70 is considered unsatisfactory.

14 Violations Documented

Health inspectors documented 14 separate violations during the routine inspection. Several violations were classified as priority items, meaning they pose a direct threat to public health.

The most serious violation involved improper handwashing. An employee was observed handling raw hamburger patties, then touching ready-to-eat food without washing hands or changing gloves, according to the inspection report. The employee only put on new gloves after noticing the inspector in the kitchen. The contaminated salad was thrown away during the inspection.

Cold Storage Problems

Cold food storage presented another major problem. Spring mix, sliced cheddar, milk and ranch dressing were all found holding at temperatures above the required 41 degrees Fahrenheit. All of the improperly stored food was discarded during the inspection.

Cross-contamination issues were also documented. A tray of uncovered raw chicken tenders was stored on top of raw hamburger patties. That food was also thrown away.

Sanitation Issues Throughout Facility

The restaurant had problems with basic sanitation throughout the facility. The handwashing sink at the bar area was being used to dump ice and had seven spray bottles hanging from its edge. Handwashing sinks are required to be available for employee use at all times and cannot be used for other purposes.

Several violations were corrected on the spot. Employees were required to wash their hands properly. Food was covered or discarded. Containers were labeled. An employee cooking without a hair restraint was removed from the kitchen until he obtained proper head covering.

Repairs Required

Other violations require more time to fix. The restaurant has 10 days to obtain proper test strips for checking sanitizer concentration in dishwashing areas. Within 72 hours, the facility must clean dust-covered fan covers in the walk-in cooler, repair missing floor tiles in the kitchen, and fix gaps around the back door that could allow pests to enter.

The back door used for trash disposal was also found to be missing a self-closing mechanism, creating another potential entry point for insects and rodents.

Water temperature at one handwashing sink failed to reach the required 85 degrees Fahrenheit. The restaurant was instructed to adjust its water heater.

Repeat Offense

This is not the first time Moxie Burger has struggled with cold food storage. The inspection report marks the cold holding temperature violation as a repeat offense.

A follow-up inspection is required.

The restaurant remains open for business. Georgia law does not require restaurants to close unless they pose an immediate health threat or fail to correct violations after being given time to do so.