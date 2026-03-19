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A Buffalo Wild Wings in Peachtree Corners is on the clock after a routine health inspection left the restaurant with a failing grade.

Inspectors with the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments visited the location at 6135 Peachtree Parkway on March 17 and handed the restaurant a score of 66 — an unsatisfactory rating. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for on or before March 27. If violations are not corrected, the restaurant’s permit could be suspended.

Inspectors observed an employee wash their hands for just five seconds — in cold water — and then dry them with a reusable cloth instead of a paper towel. Health code requires employees to wash hands for at least 20 seconds using warm water and a cleaning compound, followed by a proper hand-drying method. Inspectors say they demonstrated the correct procedure to the employee on the spot.

In another instance, an employee touched their face with gloved hands and then continued preparing food without changing gloves. The food items involved were thrown out.

The hand sink at the server station was also being used to dump ice and drinks — a violation, since hand sinks must remain accessible and dedicated solely to handwashing. The sink was cleaned during the inspection.

In the walk-in cooler, inspectors found multiple containers of raw ground beef stored above ready-to-eat sauces — a cross-contamination risk. Those items were moved to their proper storage locations.

Inspectors also flagged multiple spray bottles of chemicals — including degreaser, sanitizer and multi-surface cleaner — sitting without labels. Workers labeled the bottles before inspectors left.

Several employees were observed handling food while wearing bracelets and watches, which is not permitted under health code. The employees removed the jewelry.

The restaurant was also cited because key drop food deliveries were not being logged with temperature records as required, and because the facility lacked a temperature test strip or thermometer for its high-temperature dish machine.

Inspectors noted that all cold-holding and hot-holding temperatures were in compliance.

The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments can be reached at 770-963-5132.