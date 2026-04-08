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A Dalton restaurant is under increased scrutiny from state health officials after a routine inspection last week turned up a string of food safety violations, including refrigerators failing to keep food cold enough and a dishwasher producing zero sanitizer on dishes.

The Score

The Spinning Room at 825 Chattanooga Avenue in Dalton, received a score of 64 out of 100 during a routine inspection conducted April 1. A score below 70 is considered unsatisfactory under Georgia Department of Public Health standards. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for April 15th.

Cold Food Not Cold Enough

Among the most serious findings, inspectors discovered three reach-in coolers failing to keep food at the required temperature of 41 degrees or below. Salmon was measured at 45 degrees, cheese at 50 degrees, and half-and-half at 47 degrees. One cooler’s ambient temperature registered at 50 degrees. Improper cold holding is a repeat violation at this location and carries the heaviest point deduction on the report — nine points. Inspectors say they will return to confirm the coolers are brought into compliance.

Sanitizer Failures

Inspectors also found the bar dishwasher producing zero parts per million of chlorine sanitizer — meaning dishes were coming out of the machine without being properly sanitized. A sanitizer bucket in the kitchen also tested at zero. Georgia health code requires both to register at least 100 parts per million to effectively kill harmful bacteria. The person in charge was told to stop using the dishwasher until it is repaired and re-inspected.

Handwashing Sinks Blocked and Unstocked

A back handwashing sink had a container and a glove sitting inside it, blocking its use. Neither the back sink nor the front sink had paper towels available, and the front sink also had no soap. This is a repeat violation. Inspectors noted that handwashing sinks must be kept clear and fully stocked at all times.

Inspectors found sugar and rim dressings left open and exposed to potential contamination from customers and food handlers. Multiple items in the reach-in cooler also had no date labels after being opened or prepared. Georgia health rules require ready-to-eat foods to be date-marked and discarded within seven days. Date marking is also a repeat violation at this location.

Other Violations

Additional violations included a food handler preparing food without a hair restraint, wiping cloths left scattered around the kitchen rather than stored in sanitizer solution, uncovered single-use straws, and plates stored without being inverted or protected. The restaurant was also found to be displaying an outdated inspection report — a 2023 report with a score of 94 — rather than the most recent report from October 2025, which carried a score of 90.

No Food Safety Manager on File

The restaurant also has no certified food safety manager on record, a requirement under Georgia law. Inspectors gave the location 30 days to obtain a valid certification and say they will return to verify compliance.