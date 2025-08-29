A Marietta restaurant failed a routine health inspection last week, scoring a 57 after inspectors found raw chicken stored above vegetables, no working sanitizer in the dishwasher, and no manager present to answer basic food safety questions.

What We Know:

An inspector with Cobb & Douglas Public Health visited Cluck N Mooh at 3894 Due West Road NW, Suite 280, on August 25, 2025.

The inspection cited multiple major violations:

No knowledgeable person in charge was present. Staff could not explain foodborne illness procedures.

Raw chicken was stored above produce in a prep cooler.

The dishwasher had no sanitizer; chlorine levels were at 0 parts per million.

No consumer advisory was listed on the menu for undercooked food.

Cold storage units were running hot, with a walk-in cooler at 70 degrees and a reach-in cooler at 50 degrees.

Some equipment, including the ice machine and grill, was in disrepair.

Soap was missing from one handwashing sink but was added during the inspection. Some unsafe food items were discarded on site.

By The Numbers:

Score: 57 out of 100

57 out of 100 Inspection date: August 25, 2025

August 25, 2025 Violations cited: More than a dozen, with at least 5 requiring correction within 10 days and 2 within 72 hours

In Context:

Georgia law requires restaurants to score at least 70 to pass health inspections. Scores below 70 result in automatic failure and a mandatory follow-up inspection.

Restaurants are required to keep a certified food safety manager on site during business hours and must maintain food storage temperatures at 41 degrees or colder to prevent bacterial growth.

Take Action:

Customers can view inspection reports online or request the most recent copy, which by law must be displayed near the front entrance.

For more information or to report unsafe practices, call Cobb & Douglas Public Health at 770-435-7815.