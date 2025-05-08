Closing Time: Jekyll Brewing Calls Last Round This Weekend

Local favorite Jekyll Brewing will permanently close all five locations this Saturday. Customers have just days to enjoy final pints at the Georgia-based brewery that’s been serving craft beer enthusiasts since 2013.

🍺 Why It Matters: The closure affects beer lovers across multiple communities and represents another casualty in Georgia’s struggling craft brewery scene, which has seen multiple shutdowns over the past year.

🏢 What’s Happening: Owner and CEO Michael Lundmark confirmed the permanent closure through a Facebook post in the Atlanta Beer Society’s private group.

All five Jekyll locations in Georgia and Florida will cease operations on May 11

The brewery had already stopped keg production back in February, signaling financial troubles

📍 Locations Closing:

The original Marconi Taproom in Alpharetta (opened 2013)

Downtown Alpharetta City Center location (opened 2018)

Jacksonville Beach, Florida taproom

Two-level Woodstock location (opened 2022)

Gainesville location (their newest addition)

🔍 Between the Lines: Jekyll’s closure follows a concerning pattern in Georgia’s craft beer industry.

Multiple Georgia breweries have shut down in the past year due to financial difficulties

Industry experts predict more closures in coming months

⏪ Catch Up Quick: Jekyll Brewing launched in 2013, named after Jekyll Island where Georgia’s first brewery began operations 300 years ago.

Founded by Michael Lundmark and Brewmaster Josh Rachel

Expanded from a small Alpharetta taproom to five locations across two states

Their Downtown Alpharetta location featured 14 taps, a restaurant, and rooftop patio.