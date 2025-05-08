Closing Time: Jekyll Brewing Calls Last Round This Weekend

Local favorite Jekyll Brewing will permanently close all five locations this Saturday. Customers have just days to enjoy final pints at the Georgia-based brewery that’s been serving craft beer enthusiasts since 2013.
🍺 Why It Matters: The closure affects beer lovers across multiple communities and represents another casualty in Georgia’s struggling craft brewery scene, which has seen multiple shutdowns over the past year.
🏢 What’s Happening: Owner and CEO Michael Lundmark confirmed the permanent closure through a Facebook post in the Atlanta Beer Society’s private group.
- All five Jekyll locations in Georgia and Florida will cease operations on May 11
- The brewery had already stopped keg production back in February, signaling financial troubles
📍 Locations Closing:
- The original Marconi Taproom in Alpharetta (opened 2013)
- Downtown Alpharetta City Center location (opened 2018)
- Jacksonville Beach, Florida taproom
- Two-level Woodstock location (opened 2022)
- Gainesville location (their newest addition)
🔍 Between the Lines: Jekyll’s closure follows a concerning pattern in Georgia’s craft beer industry.
- Multiple Georgia breweries have shut down in the past year due to financial difficulties
- Industry experts predict more closures in coming months
⏪ Catch Up Quick: Jekyll Brewing launched in 2013, named after Jekyll Island where Georgia’s first brewery began operations 300 years ago.
- Founded by Michael Lundmark and Brewmaster Josh Rachel
- Expanded from a small Alpharetta taproom to five locations across two states
- Their Downtown Alpharetta location featured 14 taps, a restaurant, and rooftop patio.