A Chamblee barbecue restaurant failed its latest health inspection, with problems including toxic chemicals stored near food and cooked meats sitting at temperatures low enough to let dangerous bacteria grow.

Old Brick Pit Barbeque, at 4805 Peachtree Road, scored a 67 out of 100 during a routine inspection June 16 by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Anything below 70 is a failing score.

Meat kept at unsafe temperatures

The most serious problem was cooked meat sitting at temperatures far too low to be safe. The health inspector found cooked chicken at 106 degrees and pork ribs at 115 degrees in a warming cabinet, and more cooked chicken at 116 degrees in a separate warmer. Hot food needs to stay at 135 degrees or above — below that, bacteria can multiply to dangerous levels. Staff reheated the food to 165 degrees while the inspector was there, but the violation wasn’t cleared because the equipment causing the problem was never fixed.

A refrigerator in the main kitchen was also running too warm — 44 degrees instead of the required 41 degrees or below.

Chemicals and vape pens stored where food is prepared

In the outdoor barbecue pit area, inspectors found a propane tank and a can of WD-40 sitting on surfaces where food is handled. Vape devices were also found on those same surfaces. Staff moved everything during the inspection.

Handwashing sink turned into a storage spot

The handwashing sink in the outdoor pit area was being used to store a Brillo pad and dirty rags, making it impossible to actually wash hands. The items were removed during the inspection.

Bugs could get in, and food wasn’t cooling safely

The outdoor barbecue pit area didn’t have adequate protection to keep out insects, rodents, or other pests. That problem was not fixed during the inspection.

Inspectors also found coleslaw and collard greens being cooled while tightly covered, and collard greens sitting out at room temperature. When food is cooling down, it needs to be loosely covered or uncovered and spread into shallow pans so the heat can actually escape — otherwise it stays in the danger zone long enough for bacteria to grow. Staff removed the lids and moved the food to shallow pans during the inspection.

Hair in food risk, and no valid food safety certification

Employees were seen handling food without hair coverings — the same problem cited during a previous inspection.

The restaurant also didn’t have anyone on staff with a current food safety certification. The person in charge signed up for a course during the inspection. Restaurants are required to have a certified food safety manager on site whenever they’re open.

Other problems found

Inspectors also found employee personal items — drinks, keys, and cell phones — left on food prep surfaces and the front counter. A cart used to carry food from the outdoor pit to the kitchen had rusted, chipping paint and needs to be repaired or replaced.

A follow-up inspection is required.