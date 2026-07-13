The restaurant, at 804 Burnt Hickory Road, was inspected July 6. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for July 16.

Handwashing problems throughout the kitchen

The inspection turned up a string of problems centered on handwashing, an area that drew four separate violations and cost the restaurant 16 points.

At the time of the inspection, the kitchen’s only handwashing sink had no soap and no paper towels. Staff moved dish soap to the sink as a temporary fix until a manager could return with proper hand soap. A paper towel roll was placed near the sink while the dispenser was restocked.

The same sink had another problem: the cold water was not working, leaving water running at 131 degrees. The inspector noted the temperature must be brought down to a safe, tempered level and that the cold water line must be repaired. That violation was not corrected during the inspection.

Dishes were also found stored inside the handwashing sink, blocking its use entirely. The person in charge removed them during the inspection.

An employee made the handwashing problems worse by washing hands at a produce prep sink rather than the designated handwashing sink, doing so without soap, turning off the faucet with bare hands, and drying with a reusable cloth towel. The employee re-washed hands correctly before the inspector left.

Raw meat stored with ready-to-eat food

Inspectors found raw beef stored directly above ham in a reach-in cooler, and a pan of hot dogs stored in contact with raw shell eggs in the walk-in cooler. That violation, which carries a 9-point deduction, was a repeat offense. The person in charge rearranged the storage during the inspection.

A separate 9-point violation involved an employee who washed dishes while wearing single-use gloves, then used those same gloves to handle raw chicken without changing them. The employee removed the gloves, washed hands, and put on a clean pair before continuing.

Food cooling and thawing done incorrectly

Inspectors found cooked chicken sitting in a covered pan on the counter and cooked rice in a sheet pan, also on the counter, neither being cooled properly. Both were moved to a reach-in cooler during the inspection.

Several pans of raw chicken were also found thawing on the counter, which is not an approved method. The person in charge moved them to the walk-in cooler.

Dishes washed without sanitizer

An employee was observed washing dishes at the three-compartment sink without using any sanitizer, then drying them with a reusable cloth rag before placing them on clean dish shelving. The employee re-washed the dishes using sanitizer, and the inspector discussed the importance of air drying.

Employee drink and management violations

An open employee drink without a lid or straw was found sitting on a food prep counter, a repeat violation. The person in charge moved it during the inspection.

Inspectors also cited the restaurant’s person in charge for being unable to demonstrate knowledge or ensure compliance across the multiple risk factor violations found during the visit. The certified food safety manager was cited separately for failing to assess employee training needs. Neither of those violations was corrected during the inspection.