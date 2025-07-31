A Popeye’s Chicken on Altama Avenue scored a 69 on its latest health inspection, with inspectors finding chicken being boiled in dirty water and multiple temperature violations.

🍗 Why It Matters: Food safety violations at popular fast food chains directly impact Brunswick residents’ health. The inspection revealed serious issues that could potentially cause foodborne illness, including improper food handling and sanitizing practices.

🔍 What Inspectors Found: The July 30 inspection by Glynn County Environmental Health uncovered nine violations, including:

Chicken being boiled in “dirty water with significant old food residues floating inside of it”

Cold chicken stored above safe temperatures in both the prep station and walk-in cooler

Hot chicken under heat lamps and in warming drawers below required temperatures

Sanitizer being used at concentrations exceeding safe levels

🧼 Basic Problems: The restaurant also failed on fundamental sanitation requirements:

A handwashing sink was missing a handle and couldn’t provide hot water

Paper towels were missing from a handwashing station

Walls and non-food surfaces showed “significant buildup of old food residues”

An “elevated level” of flying insects throughout the facility

🔬 The Big Picture: Restaurant inspections protect public health by ensuring food establishments follow proper safety protocols. Scores below 70 are considered unsatisfactory in Georgia’s food service inspection system and often require follow-up inspections.

The Sources: Glynn County Environmental Health inspection report dated July 30, 2025 for Popeye’s Chicken and Biscuits #144 on Altama Avenue in Brunswick, GA.