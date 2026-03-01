Listen to this post

A southern cuisine restaurant in Atlanta failed its routine health inspection Tuesday, scoring a 64 out of 100 — a grade the state classifies as unsatisfactory.

Why It Matters: A score below 70 triggers a required follow-up inspection. That visit is scheduled for March 3. Until then, Zion Delight Southern Cuisine at 808 McDonough Blvd. remains open.

What’s Happening: Inspectors cited 11 violations during the February 24 inspection, including two that food safety regulators classify as priority violations — the most serious category:

Cheese in a reach-in cooler was not held at or below 41 degrees. Staff discarded it.

Meatloaf on the steam table was not held at or above 135 degrees. Staff reheated it.

What We Know: Georgia Department of Public Health records show the restaurant corrected five of the 11 violations on the spot. Six were not corrected before the inspector left, including uncovered food in storage, slimy buildup on cutting boards, and wet towels stored outside sanitizer solution. Four of those six were repeats from a prior inspection. The restaurant also lacks a certified food safety manager — also a repeat violation. The inspector issued a legal notice requiring the restaurant to obtain that certification within 14 days.

The Big Picture: Georgia grades food service inspections on a 100-point scale. Below 70 is unsatisfactory and requires a follow-up. State law requires food service managers to hold a certified food protection credential. The report notes the restaurant had already been advised of that requirement and still had not complied. The follow-up inspection is set for March 3, three days from today.