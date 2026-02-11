Listen to this post

Butcher & Brew in Alpharetta failed its routine health inspection on Feb. 9 with a score of 67 out of 100. A score below 70 is failing in Georgia.

What’s happening: A health inspector found eight violations at the restaurant, at 1400 McFarland Pkwy, according to state Department of Public Health records. Three of those violations were not fixed during the visit.

The most serious issues cited were missing parasite-destruction documentation for salmon cooked to order (a supplier letter showing the fish was frozen long enough to kill parasites) and herb butter being held on a prep surface above 41 degrees. Staff discarded the butter during the inspection.

The inspector also documented broader breakdowns in food-safety management: the person in charge couldn’t locate test strips, sanitizer wasn’t at the proper strength, parasite-destruction letters and signed employee health reporting agreements weren’t on file, staff weren’t taking food temperatures, and hand sinks were being used improperly. These issues were not corrected during the visit.

Hand-sink access and use were also problems. One hand sink was blocked by equipment near the meat prep sink, and another at the grill line had a pitcher sitting in it. The person in charge told the inspector staff were filling dog bowls and washing them in the hand sink. Staff moved the equipment and pitcher during the inspection.

Sanitizer issues were cited as well: buckets and bottles weren’t maintained at the proper concentration between uses, and the sanitizer dispenser at the three-compartment sink wasn’t working correctly. The person in charge remade the solution during the inspection.

Plumbing was another concern. A leaking pipe at the meat prep sink sent water onto the floor when the sink was running, and it was not fixed during the inspection.

Other findings included knives stored between a prep cooler and a steam table (noted as a repeat issue) and clean tongs and wiping cloths hanging on water-heater lines. Both were corrected on site.

What happens next: The inspection record does not list a follow-up date. The restaurant’s permit number is FSP-058-000158. The contact number for more information is (770) 781-6909.