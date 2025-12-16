Firefighters rushed to a house fire in Snellville early Sunday morning, where they found a woman dead inside the home.

What’s Happening: Firefighters arrived at 1:04 a.m. to a house fire on Jonathan Court. They found a woman dead in the bathroom. The husband called 911 after trying to put out the fire himself. The home is a total loss.

What’s Important: The fire started in the garage and spread to the attic. Firefighters had to cut through a boarded-up window to get out safely. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Timeline: The fire started around 1:04 a.m. on December 14.

Catch Up Quick: The fire was reported by a neighbor who saw the flames. The husband tried to put out the fire but had to call 911 when he realized his wife was still inside. The home had smoke alarms, but the wife did not make it out. The husband and wife were the only two people in the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighter Safety: Firefighters had to deal with a severely cluttered home, which made their job more dangerous. They also had to cut through a boarded-up window to ensure they had a second way out. Medical crews were on hand to help the firefighters after the blaze.

Next Steps: The fire investigator is looking into the cause of the fire, which is currently undetermined.