Plans changed fast for travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Wednesday night. A parked van caught fire outside the South Curb, forcing drivers and families to shift routes.
🚦 Why It Matters: Pickup lanes can shut without warning. Quick updates help you avoid delays and stay safe.
🚒 What’s Happening:
- Officials say smoke showed around 7:33 p.m. from the glove box of a van at the South Curb.
- Atlanta Fire Rescue says crews put the fire out fast. No one was hurt.
- Airport staff moved traffic to the South Lower Level and guided people away from the scene.
- The airport says flights and terminal operations stayed normal.
🕒 What’s New:
- Timeline, according to the airport:
- 7:33 p.m.: Smoke reported at the South Curb.
- About 10:30 p.m.: Upper deck reopened after the van was removed.
🧩 What’s Unclear: Investigators have not said what started the fire.
How to Read and Understand The News
When reading news, remember:
- Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it
- Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable
- Events happen whether we accept them or not
- Good reporting often challenges us
- The news isn’t choosing a position — it is relaying what official, verified sources have said.
- Blaming the press for bad news is like blaming a thermometer for a fever.
Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask:
- What evidence supports this story?
- Am I reacting to facts or feelings?
- What would change my mind?
- Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening?
Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.