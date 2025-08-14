Plans changed fast for travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Wednesday night. A parked van caught fire outside the South Curb, forcing drivers and families to shift routes.

🚦 Why It Matters: Pickup lanes can shut without warning. Quick updates help you avoid delays and stay safe.

🚒 What’s Happening:

  • Officials say smoke showed around 7:33 p.m. from the glove box of a van at the South Curb.
  • Atlanta Fire Rescue says crews put the fire out fast. No one was hurt.
  • Airport staff moved traffic to the South Lower Level and guided people away from the scene.
  • The airport says flights and terminal operations stayed normal.

🕒 What’s New:

  • Timeline, according to the airport:
  • 7:33 p.m.: Smoke reported at the South Curb.
  • About 10:30 p.m.: Upper deck reopened after the van was removed.

🧩 What’s Unclear: Investigators have not said what started the fire.

How to Read and Understand The News

When reading news, remember:

  • Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it
  • Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable
  • Events happen whether we accept them or not
  • Good reporting often challenges us
  • The news isn’t choosing a position — it is relaying what official, verified sources have said.
  • Blaming the press for bad news is like blaming a thermometer for a fever.

Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask:

  1. What evidence supports this story?
  2. Am I reacting to facts or feelings?
  3. What would change my mind?
  4. Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening?

Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.