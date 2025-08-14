Plans changed fast for travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Wednesday night. A parked van caught fire outside the South Curb, forcing drivers and families to shift routes.

🚦 Why It Matters: Pickup lanes can shut without warning. Quick updates help you avoid delays and stay safe.

🚒 What’s Happening:

Officials say smoke showed around 7:33 p.m. from the glove box of a van at the South Curb.

Atlanta Fire Rescue says crews put the fire out fast. No one was hurt.

Airport staff moved traffic to the South Lower Level and guided people away from the scene.

The airport says flights and terminal operations stayed normal.

🕒 What’s New:

Timeline, according to the airport:

7:33 p.m.: Smoke reported at the South Curb.

About 10:30 p.m.: Upper deck reopened after the van was removed.

🧩 What’s Unclear: Investigators have not said what started the fire.

