Power is back on for nearly all midtown Atlanta residents after an underground fire left more than 4,000 people in the dark Monday night.
What’s Happening: Fewer than five customers remained without power as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Georgia Power. The outage started Monday night when witnesses heard explosions at 11th Street at Crescent Avenue, affecting nearly 2,800 people.
What’s Important: Atlanta firefighters put out a small underground fire, but power lines underground stayed live while Georgia Power crews worked to restore service.
The Timeline: The outage began Monday night. Most customers had power back by Tuesday morning.
Catch Up Quick: The entire 1010 Midtown Condos building lost power during the outage. Atlanta police and fire crews blocked off the road and told people to stay away from the area.
B.T. Clark
