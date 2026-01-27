Listen to this post

Power is back on for nearly all midtown Atlanta residents after an underground fire left more than 4,000 people in the dark Monday night.

What’s Happening: Fewer than five customers remained without power as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Georgia Power. The outage started Monday night when witnesses heard explosions at 11th Street at Crescent Avenue, affecting nearly 2,800 people.

What’s Important: Atlanta firefighters put out a small underground fire, but power lines underground stayed live while Georgia Power crews worked to restore service.

The Timeline: The outage began Monday night. Most customers had power back by Tuesday morning.

Catch Up Quick: The entire 1010 Midtown Condos building lost power during the outage. Atlanta police and fire crews blocked off the road and told people to stay away from the area.