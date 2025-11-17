Chatham County firefighters put out a commercial vehicle fire this afternoon on Little Neck Road.

What’s Happening: The Chatham County Fire Department responded to a trailer fire at Little Neck Road and Henderson Oaks Drive at 12:28 p.m. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

What’s Important: Firefighters used both ground crews and an aerial truck to put out the flames. No one was hurt in the fire. Little Neck Road has reopened.

Between the Lines: Multiple fire units responded to the scene. Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby areas.

The Sources: Chatham County Fire.