Chatham County firefighters put out a commercial vehicle fire this afternoon on Little Neck Road.
What’s Happening: The Chatham County Fire Department responded to a trailer fire at Little Neck Road and Henderson Oaks Drive at 12:28 p.m. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
What’s Important: Firefighters used both ground crews and an aerial truck to put out the flames. No one was hurt in the fire. Little Neck Road has reopened.
Between the Lines: Multiple fire units responded to the scene. Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby areas.
The Sources: Chatham County Fire.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.