A fast-moving storm. A flash over Taylor Oaks Drive. Minutes later, firefighters were cutting through attic smoke and cradling a cat and a bird to safety. No one was hurt, and the house fire was extinguished quickly, according to the Roswell Fire Department.

🚒 What’s Happening: The Roswell Fire Department says crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after severe thunderstorms moved through the area. Neighbors reported a bright flash and a loud thunder boom near the time the blaze began. Firefighters arrived within five minutes to find flames showing from the attic and brought the blaze under control. The residents were not home. One bird and one cat were rescued. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

📍 Catch Up Fast: The department tied the incident’s timing to Saturday night’s severe storms in Roswell and urged residents to keep smoke alarms working and use more than one source for weather alerts as storm season continues.

🧾 The Source: Roswell Fire Department.