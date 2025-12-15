A late-night apartment fire in Norcross damaged six units and forced dozens of people from their homes, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.

What’s Happening: Firefighters were called at 10:03 p.m. Sunday to the Las Palmas apartments at 2113 Seasons Parkway after multiple 911 callers reported a fire in a building. Crews arrived to find heavy fire at a three-story apartment building and worked for nearly 30 minutes to bring the flames under control.

What’s Important: The fire affected six apartment units. Four units were a total loss, and two others suffered heavy fire damage. No injuries were reported, and the fire did not spread to nearby buildings.

The Details: The fire was under control by 10:31 p.m. Crews stayed on scene to put out hot spots and ensure the fire was fully extinguished. Medical teams assisted with firefighter rehabilitation during the response.

What Residents Said: One occupant told firefighters they heard a “pop,” went to investigate, saw fire, and evacuated the building. Fire officials said smoke alarms were not active in the affected units at the time of the fire.

Displacement and Help: Thirty residents were displaced. The American Red Cross and apartment management are providing assistance.

The Investigation: Fire investigators determined the fire started on the second floor at the rear of the building. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.