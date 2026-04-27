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Sunday night’s rain gave firefighters a short break, but the Highway 82 wildfire in Brantley County kept growing and remains nearly uncontrolled as crews brace for a wind shift that could push the fire west Monday.

What’s Happening: As of Monday morning, the fire has burned 22,615 acres — up from 20,933 acres Saturday — and is only 6% contained, down from 7% Saturday. An isolated thunderstorm moved across the fire area Sunday night around 8 p.m., dropping between 0.4 and 0.8 inches of rain. Fire officials say that amount of rain will not put the fire out but gave crews a needed break from the extreme fire behavior seen in recent days.

The fire started April 20 near the communities of Atkinson and Waynesville. Officials believe it may have started when a balloon hit a power line, but that cause has not been confirmed.

The Wind Threat Today: Monday’s forecast calls for northeast winds that will push on the western edge of the fire along Highway 110. Fire officials say that wind direction will test established containment lines and could push the fire further west at the northwest corner of the fire, north of Fin Dig Road. Skies will clear by afternoon with highs in the 70s. No rain is expected through Wednesday.

On the Ground: Firefighters Monday are checking the fire area for trees weakened by the rain and Sunday’s fire activity, which can fall without warning. Crews are working to strengthen and widen containment lines north of Highway 32, along Browntown Road, Highway 110, and Fin Dig Road. Crews are also putting out hot spots — areas where fire is still burning underground or in debris — along Browntown Road. Structure assessments are continuing north along Highway 110.

By the Numbers: The fire response includes 410 personnel, 7 large helicopters, 1 medium helicopter, 4 ground crews, 25 heavy engines, 17 light engines, 3 tractor plows, and 20 bulldozers.

Evacuation Area: All homes, roads, and properties inside the following boundaries are under mandatory evacuation:

North: Highway 32

South: Highway 82

West: Highway 110

East: Post Road

A mandatory curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. remains in effect in Brantley County for the duration of the fire. A burn ban is in place for all counties in South Georgia. Even with Sunday’s rain, the entire region remains in a drought and residents are asked to follow the burn ban.

Road Closures: Two road segments remain closed because of fire and smoke danger:

Highway 110 from Highway 82 to Highway 32 in Brantley County

Highway 32 from Highway 301 to Highway 99 in Brantley County

Highway 82 may also face temporary, intermittent closures if smoke and fog reduce visibility to unsafe levels. Current road closures are posted at Warn.PBS.org.

Where to Get Help: A Red Cross shelter is open in Brunswick at 100 Genoa Martin Drive at the Selden Park Complex. The shelter will also have an air-conditioned mobile unit for small pets — dogs and cats in crates. Bedding and crates are available. Pets are only allowed at the Brunswick shelter, not at day shelters.

Day shelters with no pet access are open at Nahunta Methodist Church and Southside Baptist Church.