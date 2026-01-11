Listen to this post

Herndon Road in Burke County is closed between Chappel Road and McCullough Church Road because of an active grass fire, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s Happening: Emergency crews are working to contain a grass fire that forced the road closure. The sheriff’s office posted the notice on social media and asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

What’s Important: A separate grass fire near the 4300 block of Rosier Road is producing heavy smoke, according to a second post from the sheriff’s office. Drivers near that area should use caution.

The Rule: Road closures during active fires allow emergency crews to work safely and keep civilian vehicles out of hazardous areas. Grass fires can spread quickly depending on wind and dry conditions.