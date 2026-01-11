Herndon Road in Burke County is closed between Chappel Road and McCullough Church Road because of an active grass fire, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
What’s Happening: Emergency crews are working to contain a grass fire that forced the road closure. The sheriff’s office posted the notice on social media and asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
What’s Important: A separate grass fire near the 4300 block of Rosier Road is producing heavy smoke, according to a second post from the sheriff’s office. Drivers near that area should use caution.
The Rule: Road closures during active fires allow emergency crews to work safely and keep civilian vehicles out of hazardous areas. Grass fires can spread quickly depending on wind and dry conditions.