FLOWERY BRANCH — A late-night fire destroyed a Flowery Branch home Sunday, but everyone inside escaped safely before firefighters arrived. The cause remains under investigation.
What happened: A neighbor reported seeing flames coming from the house at about 10:42 p.m. Engine 8 arrived at about 10:49 p.m. and found fire at the back of the two-story house, which was built over a basement.
The fire: Flames had spread between the first and second floors and into the attic. Firefighters ran hoses through each floor and the attic to put out the fire and used fans to clear smoke from the house.
What crews found: Firefighters searched the home twice and found no one inside. The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
- Gwinnett Chinese restaurant fails health inspection with a 44
- Flowery Branch home destroyed in fire
- Muscogee County school officials misunderstood a new law and 30 foster kids can't enroll in school
- Here Are The Georgia Starbucks Locations That Are Closing
- The US Gambling Industry Enjoys a Record-Breaking Year