What happened: A neighbor reported seeing flames coming from the house at about 10:42 p.m. Engine 8 arrived at about 10:49 p.m. and found fire at the back of the two-story house, which was built over a basement.

The fire: Flames had spread between the first and second floors and into the attic. Firefighters ran hoses through each floor and the attic to put out the fire and used fans to clear smoke from the house.

What crews found: Firefighters searched the home twice and found no one inside. The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.