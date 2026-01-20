Listen to this post

What’s Happening: Gwinnett County firefighters responded to the Cortland Duluth Apartments at 1335 Herrington Road NW at 11:52 p.m. Monday after residents reported smoke entering their units. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from a lower-level unit and discovered several people trapped on upper floors.

What’s Important: Firefighters used ground and aerial ladders to rescue the trapped residents. Three people were evaluated and treated by medical crews at the scene before being released. No other injuries were reported. Firefighters had the fire under control at 1:27 a.m.

What’s Next: The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The American Red Cross is working with property management to assist displaced residents. Apartment management confirmed 26 of the 28 units were occupied.