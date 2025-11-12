A mobile home caught fire Monday afternoon in the Yellow Creek area while strong winds made fighting the flames more difficult.

What’s Happening: Firefighters responded to a blaze on Mimi Lane off Partain Road around 2:50 p.m. and found a single-wide manufactured home engulfed in flames. The homeowner was not home when the fire started.

What’s Important: Crews fought the fire quickly despite high winds and cold temperatures, but had to return later that evening to put out hot spots that flared up because of the wind conditions.

Between the Lines: One firefighter suffered a minor injury at the scene. No residents were hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Big Picture: High winds create dangerous conditions for firefighters battling blazes. Embers can spread quickly and hot spots can reignite hours after crews believe a fire is out, requiring multiple trips to the same scene.

The Sources: Pickens County Fire Department