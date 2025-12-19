Smoke alarms alerted residents and helped them get out safely during a Buford apartment fire that forced families from their homes.

What’s Happening: Firefighters were called to Plantation Ridge Apartments at 1022 Level Creek Road at 3:44 p.m. on Dec. 18, after multiple 911 callers reported an apartment fire.

• Callers said the fire was spreading and reaching the second floor.

• Residents were reported evacuating as crews were dispatched.

When crews arrived, they found an active fire in a three-story apartment building. Firefighters attacked the fire from the rear with two hose lines while Gwinnett County Police helped clear the building.

What’s Important: Six apartment units were damaged by fire and water. Nearby buildings were not affected, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters stayed on scene for an extended time to put out remaining hot spots and make sure the fire was fully extinguished. Medical crews were used to support firefighter rehabilitation.

How This Affects Real People: 11 adults and eight children were displaced and are receiving help from the American Red Cross and apartment management.

One resident said smoke alarms went off, prompting them to check the situation. After seeing fire on a balcony below, they evacuated.

Fire Investigation: Investigators determined the fire started on a second-floor balcony on the C-side of the building. The fire was ruled accidental.