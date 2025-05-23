A house fire that started on a back deck consumed a Dacula home Friday morning, leaving a family of five displaced and killing several pets.

What We Know: Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Evergreen Oak Way NE at 11:09 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report flames on the back deck spreading up the wall of the two-story home. Fire crews arrived within three minutes and found flames already reaching the attic and spreading to the second floor.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11:34 a.m., but the damage was extensive. The homeowner told firefighters he had left the residence at 10 a.m. and was returning from an errand with his family when he saw crews trying to save his home.

Two adults and three children lived in the home. While no people were injured, several family pets died in the fire. The family declined Red Cross assistance and will stay with relatives.

Fire officials determined the blaze was accidental, caused by discarded smoking materials.