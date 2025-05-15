Chemical Fire at Cherokee County Factory: Is Your Air Safe?

A chemical fire at a Canton factory brought emergency crews to the scene yesterday. Firefighters worked for several hours at thte Isotec International Facility on Longview Street in Canton to control the blaze, with one minor injury reported.

🔥 Why It Matters: The industrial fire involved Toluene Diisocyanate, a hazardous chemical that could have threatened nearby neighborhoods if not contained. Residents in the area were able to avoid evacuation thanks to the containment efforts.

⚗️ What Is It?: Toluene Diisocyanate — also called TDI– is a chemical used to make foam in items like furniture and mattresses. If it gets into the air, it can be dangerous to breathe. It can cause coughing, trouble breathing, burning in the eyes and nose, and even asthma. If too much of it is in the air, it can hurt your lungs and make it hard to breathe at all.

🌬️ Air Quality Concerns: Officials monitored air quality throughout the incident. All readings showed air remained safe for the public, according to the agencies involved.

🚒 More About The Fire: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to smoke reports at Isotec International on Longview Street the morning of May 14, 2025. Firefighters found a chemical reaction between industrial chemicals and water had ignited inside a vessel.

Emergency teams closed Longview Street between Goss Street and Golf Course Road while they worked.

👨‍🚒 The Response: Multiple agencies coordinated at the scene, including:

Canton Police Department

Cherokee Sheriff’s Office

Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency

Environmental Protection Division

Environmental Protection Agency

The fire burned through most of the day before firefighters extinguished it in late afternoon. One firefighter suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze and received treatment at a local hospital. No civilians reported injuries or illness.