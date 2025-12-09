Four adults are looking for a new place to stay after a fire that started in their backyard destroyed much of their Houston County home.

What’s Happening: Fire crews responded to a house fire around 9:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Shamrock Circle near Dunbar Road. Fire officials say the fire started in a burn barrel in the backyard and spread to the home.

What’s Important: At least half of the house suffered major damage, making it unlivable for the four residents. The Red Cross is helping them find temporary housing. No one was hurt.

Between the Lines: Fire crews were still on the scene hours later putting out hot spots to make sure the fire doesn’t restart. The main flames have been put out.

The Sources: Houston County Fire Department.