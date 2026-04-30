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Some residents forced out by the Highway 82 wildfire in Brantley County can return home Thursday, though officials warn the fire is not out and hazards remain.

What’s happening: The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office announced Zone 11, identified as Southern Browntown, is cleared for residents to return. The zone covers Mineral Springs Road, Connie Lane, and the southern portion of Browntown Road. The section of Browntown Road south of Murphy Road is open. The section north of Murphy Road stays closed.

Road restrictions: Highway 32 is open to Highway 110W, but Highway 110W is limited to residents only. No through traffic and no semi-trucks are allowed.

What’s important: The fire is not out. Officials say heat and smoldering are still present throughout the area. Residents going back home may see smoke or spots where the fire could reignite. Fire crews and equipment are still actively working in the area.

Catch up quick: The Highway 82 wildfire has burned 22,600 acres since it started April 20. As of Thursday, it is 33% contained. A mandatory evacuation order and a nightly curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. remain in effect across parts of Brantley County. Brantley County is in an exceptional drought, the most severe level recognized by forecasters.

The path forward: Officials say they are working to reopen additional areas as quickly and safely as possible and are asking residents to keep watching the sheriff’s office for updates.